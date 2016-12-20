Man City to beat Barca to Srna?

Manchester City have become surprise contenders to sign Shakhtar Donetsk defender Darijo Srna in the New Year. The 34-year-old is also on the radar of Barcelona.





Srna, 34, has been tipped to end his 13-year association with the Ukrainian giants as he bids to end his career at the top European club.



Barcelona have been in advanced negotiations to sign the veteran full-back over the past month, but according to The Manchester Evening News, the Citizens could seek to hijack the move.



Citizens director of football Txiki Begiristain is said to have held communications with the player's representatives as Guardiola seeks to more options on the right side of the defence.



Srna's contract at Shakhtar runs out at the end of the season, but he would be free to leave on a Bosman in January as a sign of respect for what he has done for the club over the years.

