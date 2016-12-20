Draxler prefers PSG over Arsenal

Paris Saint-Germain have reportedly emerged favourites to sign midfielder Julian Draxler from Wolfsburg in January. The German international is said to favour a move to Parc des Princes despite the long-standing interest from Arsenal.





Recent speculation suggested the World Cup winner could join the Gunners on a £25m deal in the New Year after the Wolves decided to let go of their prized asset.



However, according to BeIN Sports, the 23-year-old would rather prefer a switch to Les Parisiens due to the competition for places at the Emirates.



The news could come as a bitter blow for Arsene Wenger's side, who face a tough task of committing Mesut Ozil to a long-term contract.



Ozil, 28, has demanded the signing of Draxler as part of an agreement which would see him prolong his stay with the North London giants.



Spanish side Sevilla have also been linked with the attacker, who joined Wolfsburg from Schalke in 2015.

