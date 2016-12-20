Leonardo Bonucci inks long-term Juventus contract

Juventus defender has ended all speculation over his future by inking terms over a fresh long-term contract. The Italy international was a transfer target for Chelsea prior to his contract extension.





Bonucci, 29, was linked with the likes of Manchester City and Chelsea over the summer before he decided to stay put with the Serie A champions.



The Blues were said to be eyeing a potential swoop for Bonucci in the New Year, but their plans have been slashed after the centre-back decided to prolong his career at Juventus until 2021.



Bonucci has formed an excellent bond with Max Allegri at the Old Lady, and this urged him to commit his future despite the long-standing interest from the former club and Italy boss Antonio Conte.



The former Bari man has appeared in nearly 300 outings for Juventus since arriving in Turin in the summer of 2010.

