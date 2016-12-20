Victor Lindelof nearing Man Utd transfer

Manchester United are close to finalizing an agreement which will see Benfica defender Victor Lindelof move to Old Trafford in January.





The Sweden international has been monitored by Red Devils scouts for some while, and the club are now in advanced negotiations to secure his transfer.



According to various reports, Benfica president Luis Filipe Vieira and Super Agent Jorge Mendes flew to Manchester to sort the deal after Lindelof highlighted his intention to join the Red Devils in the New Year.



Lindelof has the ability to play at either right-back or centre-back, and this is a quality which has captured the attention of Jose Mourinho.



Manchester United are set to part with a £42m sum in order to acquire the services of Lindelof, who is a regular with his national side.

