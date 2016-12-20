Niklas Sule decides on his next destination

Hoffenheim defender Nicklas Sule has agreed to join Bayern Munich at the end of the current campaign. The German footballer was also on the radar of Chelsea.





Sule, 21, had been pursued by the Blues over the summer, before he opted to prolong his career in his home nation.



The centre-half has since impressed with his performances at Hoffenheim, and his future ambition of a Premier League move had kept Antonio Conte monitoring his situation.



According to The Star, the Premier League leaders have lost out in their pursuit of the young defender after he decided to commit his long-term future to Bayern Munich.



The Bavarian giants have agreed on a £20m deal for the player's transfer, and a pre-contract is likely to be finalized in the upcoming transfer window.



Sule is said to be keen to help his side attain European football, and this is a key reason as to why he will remain at Hoffenheim for the season.

