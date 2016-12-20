Man Utd to accept cut-price Memphis deal

Manchester United are prepared to offload Memphis Depay at a bargain price in the January transfer window.

The Netherlands international joined the Mancunian giants from PSV Eindhoven for £25m last year, and has since failed to live up to his hype.



According to The Mirror, United boss Jose Mourinho is willing to cash in on the winger in the New Year even if it means to take a loss on his transfer.



The 22-year-old has barely featured under the Special One this season, and a move away from Old Trafford could be beneficial for his progress.



Everton are currently favourites to pursue the Netherlands international, and United would listen to offers of around £12m - about half of the sum paid to PSV in 2015.



Memphis has attained just 20 minutes of league action since Mourinho took over the reigns from Louis van Gaal in the summer.

