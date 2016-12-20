Pep Guardiola to hold talks with Yaya Toure

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has hinted that he will hold negotiations with Yaya Toure over a possible extension. The Ivory Coast international has just six months left on his previous deal.

The 33-year-old was ignored during the opening stages of the campaign before he was recalled by Pep in mid-November.



Since then, the midfielder has featured in six occasions for the Citizens, and his performances have earned the admiration of the manager despite their cold relationship at former club Barcelona.



Pep has now revealed that he plans to discuss Toure's future at a later date, but there are no assurances he would stay at the Etihad beyond the summer.



Toure is expected to be named in Manchester City's Champions League squad for the knock-outs after Ilkay Gundogan sustained a season-ending knee injury.

