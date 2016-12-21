Southampton to offload Fonte at bargain price

Southampton are willing to offload club-captain Jose Fonte when the transfer window reopens in the New Year. The Portugal international was linked with both Arsenal and Manchester United last summer.





Fonte, 32, has yet to earn a contract extension at St.Mary's despite his existing deal due to expire in 18 months' time.



According to The Telegraph, Claude Puel's side will listen to offers for the experienced centre-half in January with the club likely to stick Virgil van Dijk until the end of the campaign.



Van Dijk has been the subject of interest from both Manchester United and Liverpool, but the Saints are not prepared to do business in the New Year.



Fonte was said to be on the brink of joining the Red Devils in the summer, and Jose Mourinho could yet revive his interest in the veteran, who is valued at just £6m.

