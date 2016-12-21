Romelu Lukaku set to become Everton's highest earner

Belgian striker Romelu Lukaku is set to earn a wage rise which would make him the highest-paid player in Everton's history.





The 23-year-old was the subject of interest from the likes of Manchester United, Chelsea, and Juventus last summer before he opted to show his commitment towards the Merseyside outfit.



According to The Liverpool Echo, the Belgian footballer will earn a club-record package of £100,000 a week, which is some £25,000 more than what he is earning.



However, the improved pay is unlikely to have an effect on his contract which is due to expire in the summer of 2019.



Lukaku is currently on the radar of several European clubs, and the Toffees are hopeful of commanding a £80m sum next summer through the new agreement.



The former Anderlecht graduate has netted 70 goals in all competitions for Everton till date.

