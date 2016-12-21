Jurgen Klopp wants Kasper Schmeichel at Liverpool

Liverpool are reportedly lining up a surprise move for Leicester City star Kasper Schmeichel in January. The Dane was a key performer for the Foxes last season as they went on to lift a maiden and historic league title.

According to The Liverpool, Jurgen Klopp is once again on the lookout for a new shot-stopper which Loris Karius failing to impress with his opportunities in hand.



The 23-year-old, who joined the Reds from Mainz in the summer, has made a couple of blunders in recent weeks which has forced Klopp to return to Simon Mignolet.



However, the German is still not convinced with his goalkeeping options and is prepared to jump into the market for a fresh recruit.



Schmeichel is said to be valued at around £20m at the King Power Stadium, and this could deter the Reds from making a potential offer for his services.



Liverpool are currently just six points off Premier League leaders Chelsea, and will seek to maintain close the gap in the festive period.

