Chelsea to move for Simon Kjaer?

Chelsea have reportedly added Fenerbahce defender Simon Kjaer to their list of targets for the January transfer window.





Blues boss Antonio Conte is on the search for a new centre-back after his side were dealt a double blow earlier in the week.



Conte's favourite Leonardo Bonucci opted to commit his future to Juventus on a long-term contract whilst Hoffenheim's Niklas Sule is said to have agreed on a pre-contract to join Bayern Munich at the end of the season.



According to The ESPN, the Blues have shifted their focus elsewhere with Kjaer being one of the names on their shortlist.



The Dane is currently just 18 months into his five-year contract at Fenerbahce, and it is understood that the Turkish outfit will not accept any less than £14m for his sale in the New Year.



Apart from Kjaer, Roma's Antonio Rudiger is another being linked with a potential move to Stamford Bridge next month.

