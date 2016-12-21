Liverpool can cope without me - Mane

Sadio Mane believes Liverpool can cope with his absence when he departs for the African Cup of Nations next month. The attacker could miss up to four weeks of action from mid-January due to his commitments with Senegal.





Mane joined the Reds from Southampton on a club-record deal in the summer and has since been an influential player in the starting line-up.



With eight goals already to his name this season, Mane has made himself a regular under Jurgen Klopp, and his void could be something hard to fill up.



In an interview with Sky Sports, Mane has insisted that his club can manage his absence in the New Year with the likes of Philippe Coutinho, and Daniel Sturridge close to a first-team return.



"I would love to carry on playing with my teammates and help my team but I think they will understand because it is my country and it is my dream," he told Sky Sports.



"They will cope. Coutinho will come back. Matip will come back and Sturridge is back now. That is why the team will be strong [while I am away]."



Mane will be available for the games against Stoke City, Manchester City and Sunderland before heading to Gabon with his Senegal teammates.

