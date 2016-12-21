Arsenal chasing La Liga left-back

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger has reportedly earmarked Jose Gaya as a long-term replacement for Nacho Monreal . The Spaniard currently plys his trade for Valencia.





Monreal, 31, has been the first choice left-back for the Gunners in recent seasons with Kieran Gibbs playing his deputy.



According to The Mirror, Wenger is not quite convinced with the abilities of Gibbs, and will seek to find suitable successor to Monreal.



Gaya is regarded as one among the best left-backs in Europe, and it is understood that the Gunners could lodge an attempt for his services in 2017.



Nevertheless, Los Che are reluctant to offload Gaya midway through the current campaign as they are look to overcome their threat of relegation from La Liga.



Gaya has amassed over 80 outings for Valencia since making his debut during the 2012-2013 season.

