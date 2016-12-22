Man City open to Hart transfer to Liverpool

Manchester City goalkeeper Joe Hart could be allowed to make a Premier League return with Liverpool next season.The England international is currently on a season-long loan with Torino after he fell out-of-favour with manager Pep Guardiola .





The 29-year-old had struggled to cement a regular role at the start of the season, and he opted to leave the Citizens on a temporary deal after Claudio Bravo signed up from Barcelona.



West Ham United and Leicester City have been linked with potential moves for the Englishman next summer, but according to The Mirror, Liverpool have now expressed interest in his services.



Reds boss Jurgen Klopp is said to discontent with the likes of Loris Karius and Simon Mignolet, and is prepared to make a move for the England number one in the summer.



Hart is said to favour a stay in England next term, but the Reds will still have to pay a hefty £20m sum in order to secure his services.

