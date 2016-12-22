Kevin Wimmer heading for Spurs exit?

Tottenham Hotspur centre-back Kevin Wimmer is eyeing a fresh challenge away from White Hart Lane in the New Year.





The Austria international is said to be unsettled at Spurs this season having appeared in just five outings in all competitions.



According to The London Evening Standard, the former Koln man is weighing up his options for January with Mauricio Pochettino preferring to play the likes of Toby Alderweireld, Jan Vertonghen and Eric Dier ahead of him in the pecking order.



German duo Borussia Dortmund and Wolfsburg are prepared to take the player back to the Bundesliga, whilst there is also interest from Premier League club Southampton.



Southampton are expected to lose both Virgil van Dijk and Jose Fonte in 2017 with the latter up for sale in January for around £6m.



Wimmer, who has featured against both Chelsea and Arsenal this season, joined Tottenham Hotspur from Koln last summer for £4.3m.

