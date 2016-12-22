Marouane Fellaini to reject winter United exit

Belgian international Marouane Fellaini has no intention of leaving Old Trafford in the January transfer window. The midfielder has been largely a substitute for the Red Devils in recent months.





Recent speculation suggested the 29-year-old could be offloaded in the New Year with West Ham United, AC Milan and Inter Milan all being linked with his services.



However, according to ESPN. the midfield anchorman is prepared to fight his place under Jose Mourinho, and will not entertain an exit midway through the league campaign.



Fellaini has failed to win over the club's faithful since his £27.5m move from Everton in 2013, but he remains hopeful he can make impact come the second half of the campaign.



The Belgian has appeared as a late substitute in recent games with Mourinho content to play Paul Pogba and Michael Carrick in central midfield.

