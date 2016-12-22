West Brom table Morgan Schneiderlin bid

West Bromwich Albion have tabled a club-record fee to sign midfielder Morgan Schneiderlin from Manchester United in the New Year. The Frenchman is also a transfer target for Everton.





Schneiderlin, 27, has barely featured for the Red Devils this season with last appearance coming in the 1-1 draw against Arsenal at Old Trafford in November.



Sky Sports reveals that the Baggies have lodge a record £18m offer for the France international as they seek to better their chances of qualifying for Europe next season.



Tony Pulis' side have performed above expectations this campaign, and the new owners are now prepared to go on a spending spree in order to sustain their form through the season.



Schneiderlin, who joined the Red Devils from Southampton last summer, is free to leave Old Trafford in January after Jose Mourinho insisted that he would not come in the way of fringe players.

