Carl Jenkinson to rejoin West Ham on loan?
Arsenal full-back Carl Jenkinson could be up for a third loan stint with West Ham United when the transfer window reopens next month.
The 24-year-old failed to cement a regular role at the Emirates last month despite Hector Bellerin's absence through injury.
According to The London Evening Standard, Jenkinson will head for a loan exit in 2017 with the now fit-again Hector Bellerin and Gabriel present to occupy the right side of defence.
Jenkinson had spent the last two years on loan with the Hammers with his previous season being cut short due to a serious knee injury.
West Ham United are currently favourites to re-sign the right-back in January but they will still face competition from relegation strugglers Hull City and Swansea City.
Jenkinson last appeared for Arsenal in the 2-0 defeat to Southampton in the EFL Cup quarter-finals where he was strongly criticised for his performance.
