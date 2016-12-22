Real Madrid begin Thibaut Courtois talks

Real Madrid have began negotiating a transfer agreement to sign goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois from Chelsea in the summer.





The European champions are free to sign players at the end of the season after they managed to reduce their transfer ban to six months via their appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport.



Courtois, 24, has previously admitted that he could favour a return to the Spanish capital where he spent three consecutive seasons on loan with Atletico Madrid between 2011 and 2014.



And though, he has dismissed the speculation earlier this month, Los Blancos remain keen on pursuing his services at the end of the campaign.



Manchester United's De Gea has been Los Blancos' prime option in recent years, but according to Radio Onda Cero, Courtois is most likely to be their choice for the summer transfer window.



Courtois has produced a couple of stellar saves for Chelsea this season, and this has helped the leaders attain a six-point gap over close rivals Liverpool in the standings.

