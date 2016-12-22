Crystal Palace sack Alan Pardew

Crystal Palace have parted ways with Alan Pardew following the club's poor run in the Premier League this season.

The 55-year-old stepped down from his role earlier today with the club holding the worst record in the top four tiers of English football.



The Eagles only managed 0.72 points per game this year, and this urged the South London side to end their association with Pardew.



Pardew guided the side to the FA Cup finals last term where they lost out to Manchester United, but ultimately the league form cost him his job.



"Crystal Palace FC have today asked Alan Pardew to step down as manager of the club," read a statement on the club's official website."



Former England and Sunderland boss Sam Allardyce is, for now, the frontrunner to take over the reigns at Selhurst Park.

