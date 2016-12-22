Man Utd to rival Arsenal for French attacker

Manchester United are set to offer stiff competition to Arsenal in the pursuit of West Ham attacker Dimitri Payet .

The France international has recently insisted that it would be fun to play for Arsene Wenger's side, and this has led suggestions he could join the North London giants at the turn of the year.



According to French outlet RMC Sport, the Gunners could face a stumble block in the chase for the 29-year-old with Jose Mourinho prepared to make an offer of his own for his services.



Payet has shown signs of his old self in recent games, and the Hammers are for now reluctant to accept offers for his signature in the winter transfer window.



The former Marseille man is currently valued in the £38m range, and the Hammers could find it hard to ignore such an offer next month.



Payet made the PFA Player of the Year in his debut campaign last term as he guided West Ham United to a Europa League place.

