West Ham to pounce for Darijo Srna?

West Ham United have emerged as surprise candidates to pursue the services of Darijo Srna in the winter transfer window. The Croatian international is expected to end his long-term association with Shakhtar Donetsk next month.





Srna, 34, has spent the past 13 years with the Ukrainian giants winning the league title on eight occasions.



Recent speculation suggested the veteran right-back could join one of Manchester City or Barcelona in January with Shakhtar willing to accept a bargain price for a player in the final year of his contract.



However, according to The Star, manager Slaven Bilic is hopeful of using his close relationship with Srna in order to lure him to the London Stadium in the New Year.



Srna was handed the captain's armband for his country when Bilic was coach in 2009, and the two continue to share a fruitful outside the playing field.



Meanwhile, former Real Madrid ace Alvaro Arbeloa is expected to part ways with West Ham United in January having failed to make the most of his Bosman switch to the club.

