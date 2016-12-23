Slaven Bilic not keen on Martial, Rashford

West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic insists the club are not in the running to pursue a loan contract for one of Manchester United duo Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford.

It has been recently claimed that the Hammers could look to strengthen their attack in January with Martial and Rashford being possible loan options.



However, Bilic, in a press conference, has dismissed suggestions of moving for either player as United are unlikely to offload their first-team duo in the New Year.



"I can't see that happening. They are great players and of course they would improve most of the clubs in the league, but I can't see that happening," he told reporters.



Nevertheless, the Hammers are expected to recruit a new marksman in January with Simone Zaza and Jonathan Calleri set to have their loan deals terminated.

