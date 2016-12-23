Liverpool to sign Julian Draxler?

Premier League side Liverpool are the latest to express interest in signing Wolfsburg midfielder Julian Draxler . The German international is expected to be sold when the transfer window reopens next month.





Draxler, 23, has fallen out with both the club's hierarchy and the fans, and it is understood that the Wolves will cash in on his services in January.



The World Cup winner has already received offers from Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain ahead of the New Year, and according to The Times, the Reds have joined the pursuit for his signature.



Reds boss Jurgen Klopp is said to have registered interest in the German with Sadio Mane set to miss a couple of weeks of action whilst there is still the need for a new attacker in the ranks.



Mane will participate for Senegal at the African Cup of Nations from mid-January, and this could leave a void in the Reds attack.



Draxler, who joined Wolfsburg from Schalke last season, has provided just two assists in what has been a poor first-half to the campaign by his standards.

