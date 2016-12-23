Swansea City, Crystal Palace target Aleksandar Mitrovic

Newcastle United striker Aleksandar Mitrovic could be the subject of winter bids from Crystal Palace and Swansea City. The Serbian international has restricted of regular playing time due to the form of Dwight Gayle .

According to The Mail, both Palace and Swansea are lining up £15m offers for the 22-year-old as they seek to overcome relegation in the second half of the season.



Mitrovic, who joined the Magpies from Anderlecht in 2015, has become a fan favourite at St.James Park, but the lack of game time is something which could lure him elsewhere in the New Year.



The Serbian has had his disciplinary issues over the years, but the relegation-threatened duo would not mind signing up a player, who has a keen eye on goal on his day.



The Swans are currently in 19th with the league standings whilst managerless Palace are two places above them holding a three-point lead.

