Man City plot £50m raid for Southampton star

Manchester City are prepared to cough up a £50m sum in order to lure Virgil van Dijk from Southampton in the upcoming transfer window.





The 25-year-old is currently regarded as one of the most influential players in the Premier League, and without him the Saints would be struggling in the top flight this season.



Manchester United and Liverpool have been recently linked with £40m moves for the Netherlands international, but according to The Mail, the Citizens are looking to beat their rivals with a £50m bid for the centre-half.



Southampton have been deemed a selling club over the years, but despite this, they are unlikely to offload their prized asset midway through the season.



Claude Puel's side are nevertheless, open to offers for Jose Fonte, who has just 18 months left on his existing contract.



Van Dijk joined the South Coast side from Celtic for £13m in the summer of 2015.

