Chelsea end James Rodriguez interest

Chelsea have reportedly ended their pursuit of James Rodriguez after learning of Real Madrid's £60m valuation for the player.





The Blues were strongly linked with a move for the Colombian earlier this month after it was revealed that the 25-year-old was in home nation sorting out a UK visa.



According to The Sun, Chelsea have dropped their interest in the talented playmaker as they are not keen to match Los Blancos' £60m asking price.



The Blues also have doubts where the player would fit in given they have all positions covered in Antonio Conte's 3-4-3 formation.



With the Blues out of the chase, there could be a tussle among Paris Saint-Germain, Juventus and Manchester United to decide where the player's future lies next month.



Rodriguez has had limited playing time under Zinedine Zidane this term, and this has urged him to pursue a fresh challenge elsewhere.

