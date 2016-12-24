Jose Mourinho hints 'Defensive' Chelsea will win the title

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho feel his former side could win the title as they are too defensive with their gameplay. Chelsea, who are currently top of the table, hold a 13-point gap over the Red Devils.





Blues manager Antonio Conte had initially struggled to transform his side into title challengers before he opted for a 3-4-3 formation at the start of October following an embarrassing defeat at Arsenal.



In an interview on Sky Sports, Mourinho was asked as to whether his side could challenge for the Premier League crown this term, and for this, he said:



“You have to be honest and say that is very difficult [winning the title]. It's not just the difference in points, it's also the Chelsea philosophy of playing."



He also aimed a dig at his former employers by suggesting that they play negative football, but all is well if they attain three points.



“They score one goal and they win. They defend a lot. They defend well. They are winning and, in the last 20 minutes, they bring defenders in," He added.



“They don't care what people say, what people think. They just want to win. And, because of that, I don't see them losing many points."



United have won their last three games on the trot in the top flight, and there is a feeling among the fans that the club could yet offer a strong challenge for the title in the second half of the campaign.

