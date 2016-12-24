Chelsea move to seal Vidal's signature in January

Premier League leaders Chelsea are prepared to lodge a mega-offer to sign Bayern Munich star Arturo Vidal in the New Year.The Chile international joined the German champions from Juventus in the summer of 2015.

Vidal, 29, had a fruitful spell with Antonio Conte at Juventus between 2011 and 2014, and the two continue to share a similar bond off the playing field.



According to AS, the Blues have stepped up their pursuit to sign the midfielder in January after Oscar parted ways with the club.



The Blues confirmed the sale of Oscar to Shanghai SIPG on a £60m deal earlier yesterday, and it is understood that Conte will utilize the entire kitty on recruiting fresh players.



Bayern Munich do have the likes of Joshua Kimmich and Renato Sanches to replace Vidal in midfield, and it is said that the club would accept the Blues' &euro50m offer for the player.



Nevertheless, the final decision will be left to Vidal, who is reluctant to leave for a club which still has no guarantee of Champions League football next season.

