Jose Mourinho decides against selling Man Utd ace

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho has decided against offload midfielder Marouane Fellaini in the winter transfer window.

The Belgian international has had a love-hate relationship at Old Trafford which has never flourished since his move from Everton in 2013.



Recent speculation suggested the midfielder could be off to the Serie A in January with both AC Milan and Inter Milan said to be keen on his signature.



However, according to ESPN. the Red Devils boss is happy to keep Fellaini in his first-team squad, and believes the player's versatility could prove handy in the second half of the season.



Fellaini had received strong criticism from the club's fans after he conceded a late penalty in the 1-1 draw at Everton, but Mourinho is still in the belief that the player will transform himself into a regular at Manchester United.

