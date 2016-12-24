Man Utd will not loan Martial, Rashford

Manchester United won't be offloading either Anthony Martial or Marcus Rashford on loan in January, a club insider has revealed.





Recent speculation suggested that West Ham United could make a loan attempt for one of Martial of Rashford in the New Year with Slaven Bilic seeking to strengthen his forward options.



However, chances of this happening have been quickly ruled out with an insider insisting that the duo remain a key part of the Red Devils' plans under Jose Mourinho.



"The Hammers have no chance of getting these two. Not even one of them," a club insider was quoted as saying on The Star.



"Both players have huge roles to play this season and in Jose's plans going forward. The Hammers might be interested, but they are wasting their time."



Meanwhile, Slaven Bilic also confirmed in his press conference that his side are not in the running to pursue one of the Mancunian duo next month.

