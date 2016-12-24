Chelsea return for Niklas Sule

Premier League leaders Chelsea have reportedly regained their hold on Niklas Sule. The German international currently plys his trade for Hoffenheim.





Sule, 21, was tipped to join Bayern Munich earlier in the week after a £21m sum was finalized for his move to the Allianz Arena in the summer.



Since then, the Blues have upped their bid for the centre-half, and this has brought a disagreement between Bayern and Hoffenheim with the latter prepared to wait for better offers.



Bayern director Uli Hoeness has now confirmed that the deal is close to being cancelled with their German competitors stalling on their transfer offer.



“There are still big problems. The transfer fee could seriously endanger the deal," he told Kicker.



Sule has been linked with the West London giants since the start of September, and as things are, the Blues could seal a pre-contract agreement at best.



The centre-back, who is comfortable with the three-at-the-back formation, wants to remain at Hoffenheim for the campaign in order to help them qualify for the Champions League.

