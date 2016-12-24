Chelsea confirm Oscar sale

Premier League leaders Chelsea have confirmed the departure of midfielder Oscar to Chinese Super League club Shanghai SIPG.





The Brazil international ended his four-and-a-half year association with the Blues to link up with the big spenders from the Far East.



Oscar, 25, had struggled for first-team action at Stamford Bridge since the start of October, and the writing was on the wall after SIPG tabled a club-record £60m sum for his services.



The Blues have now released a formal statement regarding the transfer, and wish the player well for his new challenge in Asia.



"We thank Oscar for his wonderful service and wish him the very best of luck for the future." a statement read on the club's official website.



Oscar is the second Chelsea player to make his way to China with former teammate Ramires having joined Jiangsu Suning at the start of the year.

