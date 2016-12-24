Valencia bid for Marcos Rojo

La Liga strugglers Valencia have reportedly tabled a £14m offer for Manchester United defender Marcos Rojo . The Argentine has become a regular for the Red Devils in recent months.





The 26-year-old was on the fringes of the first-team during the opening stages of the campaign before injuries to Eric Bailly and Chris Smalling meant that he could get a run in the starting line-up.



Rojo has started the last eight games in the top flight where United have remained unbeaten, and this has closed the gap on the top-four.



According to The Mirror, Los Che sporting director Jesus Garcia Pitarch has been in Manchester discussing a potential deal for Rojo in the New Year.



The Red Devils have already rejected an approach for Rojo from the Chinese Super League, but there is still the possibility he could be offloaded, should the club pursue the services of Victor Lindelof next month.



Benfica are mulling over United's offer for Lindelof, and a decision is likely to be made in the coming days.



Valencia have had a dismal first half to the La Liga season, and are currently above the relegation zone by virtue of goal difference.

