Marco Verratti lifts lid on transfer speculation

Italian midfielder Marco Verratti insists he is content at Paris Saint-Germain despite the comments made by his agent.

The 24-year-old has been strongly linked with a switch to Chelsea next month with Antonio Conte seeking to add a new midfielder to his ranks.



Agent Donati Di Campli had recently claimed that his client could find himself at a new club as it is very difficult to remain committed to one team.



However, Verratti has counteracted the suggestion by iterating that it is not 'impossible' to finish his career at Parc des Princes.



"I'm fine here and I see no reason to leave," Veratti told reporters.



"All my agent said is that everyone finds it difficult to finish their career with one team, but there's a difference between difficult and impossible.



"I live every day to try and win as much as possible, and I've always said that right now my dream is to win here."



Verratti had the subject of strong criticism from the French media earlier this season, and this led to suggestions he could leave the Ligue 1 holders in the New Year.

