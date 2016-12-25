West Ham lining up Smalling bid?

West Ham United are rumoured to be lining up a winter approach for Manchester United defender Chris Smalling .





Hammers boss Slaven Bilic is planning a potential offer for the England international next month with the defence in need of strengthening.



The East London side have already conceded 31 times in the top flight - the fourth worst record among all clubs, and this could see them dip into the market.



Smalling has only recently returned from a toe problem and the Hammers consider him as a possible loan target for the New Year.



The England international currently has competition from the likes of Phil Jones, Marcos Rojo and Eric Bailly for the centre-back role, but this is unlikely to persuade him to leave Old Trafford in January.



Smalling has appeared over 200 times for Manchester United since arriving from Fulham in the summer of 2010.

