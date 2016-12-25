Jermaine Defoe not for sale - Moyes

Sunderland boss David Moyes has insisted that Jermaine Defoe will not be sold at any price in the January transfer window.





The 34-year-old played a crucial role in keeping the Black Cats in the top flight last season, and Moyes believes the striker may have to do the same this term.



"He's priceless, isn't he? There is not a price we could put on his head because he's so important to us staying as a Premier League club," he told reporters.



"He's scored us eight goals just now and if he scores us another eight or 10 in the second half of the season, it will give us a great opportunity of staying up.



"We won't sell him, but we obviously can't stop people talking about it and writing about it."



The veteran striker has been recently linked with a £6m move to West Ham United. but as things stand, Sunderland are unlikely to entertain offers for their player.

