Inter Milan to return for Lucas Leiva

Inter Milan will reportedly step up their efforts to sign midfielder Lucas Leiva in January. The Brazil international remains a crucial player for Liverpool despite his limited playing time.





According to The Mirror, the Nerazzurri are lining up a fresh bid for Leiva having been rebuffed in their attempts for his signature last summer.



Leiva has been restricted to just three league starts in the top flight with another five from the substitutes' bench, and this is something that the Nerazzurri will look to take advantage of.



The 29-year-old is in the final year of his contract, and the Reds could be tempted to accept a cut-price deal for his services next month.



Inter Milan, who are currently seventh in the Serie A, are prepared offer a sum in excess of £4m in order to recruit the former Gremio graduate.

