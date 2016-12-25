Jordan Amavi on Liverpool radar?

Aston Villa defender Jordan Amavi has emerged as a surprise target for Liverpool ahead of the winter transfer window.

The 22-year-old has made himself a regular under Steve Bruce this season following an extended spell on the sidelines through injury last term.



According to Foot Mercato, the Reds are mulling over a potential bid for Amavi next month with Jurgen Klopp on the search for a new left-back.



James Milner has been fulfilling the left-back duties for most of the campaign, but Klopp feels the need for a specialist in that position as he does not much confidence in Alberto Moreno.



Amavi is also the subject of transfer interest from Marseille, but he would rather seek to prolong his career in England.



The left-back joined the Villains from Nice for £7.7m in the summer of 2015.

