Angel di Maria eyeing China move

Paris Saint-Germain star Angel di Maria could be the next high-profile player heading to the Chinese Super League. The former Manchester United man is unsettled at Parc des Princes.





Di Maria joined the French champions from Manchester United in the summer of 2015, and enjoyed a successful campaign where he netted 10 goals and 18 assists in all competitions.



However, with the arrival of Unai Emery in the summer, he has struggled to adapt to the manager's style of play, and he is currently mulling over a potential switch to the Far East.



According to ESPN, the player's agent has signaled clubs from China, and a deal could well be finalized in the upcoming transfer window.



Brazilian ace Oscar left Chelsea for Shanghai SIPG on a £60m deal this month, and his South American counterpart could accept a similar challenge with the promise of a bumper wage package.

