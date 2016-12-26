Ben Foster inks West Brom extension

England international Ben Foster has inked a fresh contract to keep him at West Bromwich Albion until the summer of 2019.





The 33-year-old initially joined the Baggies on a temporary basis from Birmingham City in 2011 before he made the move permanent in the season which followed.



The former Manchester United graduate has now committed his future on a new two-and-a-half year deal, and manager Tony Pulis is delighted with the player's decision to prolong his stay.



"We're delighted we've extended Ben's contract. His form this season has been there for all to see and he continues to set the standards at the club all the goalkeepers have to aspire to," he told the club's official website.



Foster has been ever-present for the Baggies, who have performed above expectations this season.

