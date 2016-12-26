Chelsea line up Joe Hart as Courtois replacement

Premier League leaders will lodge a summer bid for Manchester City goalkeeper Joe Hart , should Thibaut Courtois part ways with the club.

Courtois, 24, has just 18 months left on his previous deal, and this has led to suggestions he could join Real Madrid at the end of the season.



Widespread reports claim the Belgian international could be eyeing a potential exit from Stamford Bridge next summer with Los Blancos prepared to sign him on a £60m deal.



The European champions will have their ban lifted at the end of the campaign, and Courtois is one among their top targets for the summer transfer window.



Meanwhile, Hart, who is on a season-long loan at Torino, is said to favour a return to England next season in order to extend his international career.



Liverpool were initially deemed favourites to sign the England international, but it now seems the Blues have joined the chase for the £20m-rated shot-stopper.

