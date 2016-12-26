West Ham, West Brom target Mamadou Sakho

Premier League duo West Ham United and West Bromwich Albion will reportedly go head-to-head in the race to sign Liverpool defender Mamadou Sakho .





The Frenchman is expected to leave Anfield on short-term loan in January with Jurgen Klopp reluctant to play him in the first-team.



According to The Mail, the Reds are prepared to demand a £500k sum for his temporary exit, but the defender's £80,000 weekly package remains costly for his suitors.



West Ham United and West Bromwich are both said to have made enquiries for the central defender whilst Inter Milan and AC Milan also hold a keen interest in his signature.



Sakho last featured for Liverpool in a 2-1 win over Bournemouth in April before he received a drugs ban which was overturned in the summer.

