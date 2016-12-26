Everton poised to sign Schneiderlin, Memphis

Everton are deemed favourites to sign Manchester United duo Morgan Schneiderlin and Memphis Depay in the New Year.





The pair have struggled for playing time at Old Trafford this season, and Jose Mourinho will not come in the way of their exits next month.



According to reports, the Merseyside outfit are in advanced discussions to sign the Mancunian outcasts as they seek to rebuild their squad for the second half of the campaign.



West Bromwich Albion have already tabled an £18m sum for Schneiderlin, but the Toffees will seek to beat them with a £22m offer for the Frenchman.



Meanwhile, Memphis is available for a much lesser fee of £15m, and his arrival could provide a boost to Ronald Koeman, who will be without Yannick Bolasie for the best part of a year.



Bolasie suffered a serious knee injury in the 1-1 draw against Manchester United, and this has ruled out him for at least 12 months.

