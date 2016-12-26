Sevilla target Anthony Martial

Europa League holders Sevilla are lining up a loan approach for Manchester United striker Anthony Martial . The Frenchman has struggled to earn a regular run under Jose Mourinho this season.

According to RMC, the La Liga outfit have Martial as their top target for January as they seek to reinforce their options in the forward department.



Jorge Sampaoli's side have won the Europa League in the past three occasions, and are now hoping to offer a strong challenge for the La Liga title this term.



Martial has been a regular on the substitutes' bench in recent months, but Mourinho is unlikely to accept any offers as his side lack sufficient back-up in the centre-forward department.



Veteran star Zlatan Ibrahimovic is currently the preferred choice for the striker's position, but this could well change with the upcoming congestion of fixtures.

