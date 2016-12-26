Niklas Sule snubs Chelsea for Bayern Munich

Hoffenheim defender Niklas Sule is expected to join Bayern Munich at the end of the season. The German champions have finalized a five-year pre-contract with the centre-half.

Recent speculation suggested the Blues could hijack a deal for the 21-year-old after Hoffenheim stalled on a potential agreement with Bayern for the player.



However, according to Bild, the two clubs have managed to resolve their ongoing issues, and a £21m fee has been settled for Sule's transfer to the Allianz Arena.



The central defender was high on the Chelsea shortlist for the winter transfer window, but it seems the German was more than content to progress in the Bundesliga.



Sule, who is known for his commanding presence at the back, has earned a solitary cap with the German national side back in August.

