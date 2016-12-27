Sam Allardyce wants Defoe reunion

Crystal Palace boss Sam Allardyce is keen on a reunion with Sunderland striker Jermain Defoe when the transfer window reopens next month.





The England international was a key part of Big Sam's plans last season as the Black Cats managed to beat the Premier League drop.



According to The Mirror, the Eagles manager is weighing up a bid for the experienced marksman as he seeks to add fresh faces to his squad in the New Year.



Allardyce is said to have a £20m kitty to spend on fresh recruits, and a part of it could be spent on recruiting Defoe, who continues to impress despite his age.



Defoe was recently the subject of interest from former club West Ham United, before manager David Moyes insisted that the player is not for sale at any price.

