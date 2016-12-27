Juventus, Inter vying for Schneiderlin

West Bromwich Albion and Everton could have a fight in their hands to sign Morgan Schneiderlin amid the impending interest from the Serie A. The Frenchman is expected to leave Manchester United in the winter transfer window.





The 27-year-old has failed to start a single league game for the Red Devils this season with Jose Mourinho preferring the likes of Michael Carrick, Paul Pogba, and Ander Herrera ahead of him in the pecking order.



Recent speculation suggested that the midfielder could pursue a move to a fellow English club with both West Brom and Everton having approached for his signature.



However, according to Goal.com, the likes of Juventus and Inter Milan have joined the pursuit for Schneiderlin as they seek to lure him to the Serie A next month.



Schneiderlin had initially joined Manchester United with the prospect of playing European football, and a move to one of the Serie A giants could enhance his chances of doing so.

