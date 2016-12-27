Jose Mourinho to block Martial loan exit

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho has no intention of loaning out Anthony Martial in the upcoming transfer window. The France international remains an integral part of the manager's plans despite his reduced playing time.





Martial, 20, joined the Red Devils from AS Monaco in September 2015 and was key to their progress during the previous campaign.



However, with the arrival of Jose Mourinho in the summer, he has seen limited action with the Portuguese preferring to play Zlatan Ibrahimovic in the centre-forward position.



Ibrahimovic, 35, has been a revelation for the Red Devils despite his age, and his performances this season have warranted him the striker's role.



According to reports, the Special One will block the loan exit of Martial in January as he sees the Frenchman as a potential replacement for Ibrahimovic, who could be rested at some stage of the campaign.



Sevilla have already made contact with Martial's representatives but this could all be in vain, should the player remain mum over his situation.

