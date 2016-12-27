Pepe close to Real Madrid exit

Portugal international Pepe is reportedly eyeing a move to the Chinese Super League in January. The centre-back has just six months on his Real Madrid contract.





Pepe, 33, has failed to negotiate terms over a fresh two-year deal at Los Blancos, and this has urged them to consider options elsewhere.



According to The Mirror, the Euro 2016 winner has received multiple offers to move to the Far East with Hebei China Fortune leading the race.



Hebei Fortune, managed by Manuel Pellegrini, are said to be in advanced negotiations with the player's representatives, but it is unclear as to when the player will complete the transfer.



Pepe has been in and out of the starting line-up this season, but Zinedine Zidane will still seek to keep hold of the defender for the rest of the campaign.



The former Porto man has appeared in over 325 outings for Real Madrid in all competitions till date.

